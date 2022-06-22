Disneyland Introduces Personalized “Capture Your Moment” Disney PhotoPass Session

Disneyland Park guests are invited to capture the fun and excitement of your special day at the park with Capture Your Moment—a new personalized 20-minute Disney PhotoPass photo session.
What’s Happening:
- Disney promises to “get everyone in the picture and give you lots of different shots to choose from.” Then you can pick your favorites, purchase photos to download and share.
- Want more time to strike a pose and more photo options? Book 2 Capture Your Moment sessions back-to-back. You’ll get 40 minutes with your photographer and the chance to visit at least 2 different Disneyland Park photo locations.
- With Disneyland Park as a backdrop and Disney PhotoPass photographers snapping the shots, it’s a picture-perfect way to remember your:
- Engagement
- Honeymoon
- Anniversary
- Child’s Birth or Adoption
- Birthday
- First Disneyland Resort Visit
- Family Reunion
- Family Portraits
- Holiday Card Portraits
- Graduation
- And more!
- Photos are not included in the price of your personalized photo session. However, you can download your Capture Your Moment digital photos if you have one of the following Disney PhotoPass entitlements, subject to applicable restrictions:
- Disney Genie+ service
- Disney PhotoPass+ One Day
- Disney PhotoPass+ One Week
- Please note that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is not offered as a photo session location.
- Sessions are now available to book for $99 per 20-minute photo session, plus tax. The price does not include photo downloads or theme park admission.
