Marvel Television Marketing SVP Mike Pasciullo Passes Away

Mike Pasciullo, who was Senior Vice President of Marketing & Publicity at Marvel Television & Entertainment, has sadly passed away.

“It’s with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce our dear friend and colleague Mike Pasciullo has passed away. Since joining over 25 years ago, Mike worked tirelessly to bring the spirit of Marvel to fans worldwide. His memory will always be with us, and he will live on forever within the Marvel family and beyond.”