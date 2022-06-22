“Hocus Pocus” Movie Moment Funko Pop! Coming to Spirit Halloween Tomorrow

Are you enjoying the subtle reminders that we are Halfway to Halloween? We certainly are and in celebration of this midway point, Spirit Halloween is bringing fans a new Hocus Pocus inspired Pop! featuring all three Sanderson Sisters!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Spirit Halloween is brewing up some spooky excitement with an exclusive limited-edition Hocus Pocus Funko collaboration … and fans don’t have to wait 300 years to get their hands on it!

The ubiquitous Halloween store is turning their attention to cult classic Hocus Pocus with an all-new dream collectible: Sanderson Sisters I Put a Spell On You Movie Moment Funko Pop Figure.

with an all-new dream collectible: Sanderson Sisters I Put a Spell On You Movie Moment Funko Pop Figure. The figure stands 6.4 inches tall and features all three of the Sanderson Sisters as they perform the song “I Put a Spell on You.”