New Wave of Hasbro Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Action Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Grow your Star Wars collection the easy way—with action figures! Small, detailed and perfect for play or display, Hasbro Vintage Collection and Black Series figures bring the galaxy to you and they’ve just launched a new wave of collectibles themed to the Skywalker Saga and The Mandalorian.

A new wave of Hasbro Star Wars action figures have just opened for pre-order on Entertainment Earth .

The latest series of collectibles focuses on several eras of the Skywalker Saga as well as The Mandalorian and spans fan favorite lines: The Vintage Collection The Black Series (Credit Collection and Power of the Force) Celebrate the Saga Figure Sets

and spans fan favorite lines: These fantastic figures feature multiple points of articulation so kids and collectors can pose the characters in various positions for ultimate playtime fun or simply for dynamic display.

Hasbro’s newest Star Wars figures can be pre-ordered now and will ship to fans in August. Price range from $14.99-$33.99.

The Vintage Collection

Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian and Grogu (Maldo Kreis) 3 3/4-inch Action Figures – $27.99

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Tusken Raider 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $14.99

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Princess Leia (Endor) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $14.99

The Vintage Collection Droids

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Droids C-3PO 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $16.99

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Droids R2-D2 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $16.99

Black Series Power of the Force

Star Wars The Black Series The Power of the Force Han Solo 6-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive – $27.99

Star Wars The Black Series The Power of the Force Greedo 6-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive – $27.99

Star Wars The Black Series The Power of the Force Luke Skywalker 6-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive – $27.99

Black Series Credit Collection

Star Wars The Black Series Credit Collection Kuiil 6-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive – $26.49

Black Series

Star Wars The Black Series Imperial Clone Shock Trooper 6-Inch Action Figure – $27.99

Figure Sets

Star Wars Celebrate the Saga Rebel Alliance 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure Set of 5 – $33.99

Star Wars Celebrate the Saga The Resistance 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure Set of 5 – $33.99