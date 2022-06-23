Today, Disney+ has released the official trailer and artwork for their new original movie Zombies 3, which will be premiering exclusively on Disney+ July 15th.

What's Happening:

which will be released on July 15th. A special Lost Song version of this film will premiere on the Disney Channel on August 12th.

version of this film will premiere on the Disney Channel on August 12th. You can see the new trailer below.

About Zombies 3:

stars Milo Manheim as zombie Zed and Meg Donnelly as cheerleader Addison, who are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High in the town that's become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.

The movie also stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey. RuPaul Charles joins the cast as the voice of “The Mothership.”