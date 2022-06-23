Halfway to the Holidays: Disney Merchandise Sneak Peek

Disney is celebrating Halfway to the Holidays and they’ve got the season’s hottest new gifts on full display in their merchandise preview. Whether you’re shopping for fun Disney Park looks or planning your Christmas gift list, this year’s offerings are sure to be merry!

It’s officially Halfway to the Holidays! And if you’re all about Disney shopping then this sneak peek is a dream come true.

Guests visiting Disney Parks this year will be able to shop a variety of charming accessories that celebrate the Winter Wonderland.

Over at shopDisney and other retailers, you can get started on cool gifts for the family from Disney Brands like National Geographic and Star Wars plus Disney Princesses and so much more!

More information and merchandise will be launching soon so stay tuned.

Disney Parks Holiday Fun

Kicking things off are two adorable holiday-themed Spirit Jerseys. Here we have Mickey Mouse Vintage Christmas and Pixar films overlay.

For Loungefly fans, there’s a delightful new Mickey Mouse Vintage Christmas Mini Backpack that features a peppermint Mickey Mouse head that’s just darling!

Minnie Mouse Headband Ears will be all the rage and these designs feature include characters from Pixar’s Toy Story as well as a Minnie Mouse Pom Ear Headband.

shopDisney Holiday Magic

Can’t visit the parks this winter? Not to worry, the fun and magic continue over at shopDisney where guests will soon find a wonderful selection of holiday gifts.

If you simply can’t wait to start your shopping, a selection of Celebration, Disney Parks, and Sketchbook Ornaments are available now on shopDisney!

Also available now from Disney’s licensed retail partner, Hanna Andersson, are family pajamas featuring Grogu and The Mandalorian.

Sticking with the Star Wars theme, countdown to your celebrations with Insight Editions’ Star Wars: The Life Day Pop-Up Book and Advent Calendar that’s available now for pre-order. Fans of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will love the L0-LA59 (Lola) Droid from Hasbro that debuted last month and will be coming to shopDisney during the holiday season!

Families and gamers can relive their favorite Star Wars movies with the incredibly fun and imaginative LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Play through all nine Star Wars Skywalker Saga films in a brand-new video game that is available on a multitude of platforms, including PC.

If science and adventure are passions for your family, National Geographic has an assortment of amazing kits they’re sure to love. Favorites include the Mega Fossil Dig Kit, Pottery Wheel, and the Glow in the Dark Science Kit.

Who doesn’t love a good book? Whether your passion is traveling, Disney parks, Princesses or Mickey Mouse, there’s something here for every Disney fan in your family. Dive into little-known Disney best-kept secrets with “100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime,” celebrate the holidays alongside Mickey in “Mickey and Friends Mickey’s Book of Christmas,” and read about the first holiday season with “Anna, Elsa, and the Enchanting Holiday.

That’s all for now, but there’s holiday cheer to be shared! Stay tuned for updates as the most wonderful time of the year draws closer!