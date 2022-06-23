July Mixology Series at The Edison at Disney Springs

If you are going to be at The Edison at Disney Springs next month, you will want to be a part of the Mixology Series. This will be taking place on July 6th, 13th, and 20th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be an evening of cocktails, including sips and bites, with a new Mixology Series, featuring Knob Creek. Here's what was shared in the official press release.

What's Happening:

Enjoy an intimate, sunset-filled cocktail hour on The Edison’s lakeside patio, featuring Knob Creek on July 6th, 13th and 20th. Where other bourbons stop short, Knob Creek pushes further to get fuller flavor, aging longer to soak up more complexities from the charred-oak barrels.

Then they bottle it at an uncompromising 100 proof — the way it was meant to be — before corner cutters tried to make people forget what true pre-prohibition style bourbon tastes like.

These expertly paired samplings will take place on July 6th, 13th and 20th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Edison’s lakeside Patio. Tickets are $65++ per person, per week and extremely limited. Choose to come one week or for the entire series!

Ages 21 and older only.

Wednesday, July 6: Featured Spirit — Knob Creek Bourbon

Cocktails:

"9-Point Buck" — Knob Creek Bourbon, House-made Strawberry Lemongrass Cordial, Lemon Juice, Saffron Simple Syrup, Muddled Strawberries, Fever Tree Ginger Beer

"Southern Hospitality Highball" — Knob Creek Bourbon, Acid-Adjusted Peach Cordial, Fever Tree Ginger Ale

Bites:

Ginger Wild Rice Pilaf, Strawberry Saffron Glaze and Seared Salmon

Pork Wellington with Basil Ginger Gastrique

Wednesday, July 13: Featured Spirit — Knob Creek Rye

Cocktails:

"Peaches & Dreams" — Knob Creek Rye, Allspice Dram, Bird Dog Peach Whiskey, Lime Juice, Peach Saffron Simple Syrup

"Booker’s Brew" — Knob Creek Rye, Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Pineapple Juice, Orgeat

Bites:

Saffron Rice, Grilled Shrimp and Peach Glaze

Beer battered Wings, Red Chili Pineapple Chutney

Wednesday, July 20: featured Spirit — Knob Creek Smoked Maple

Cocktails:

“Oaky Blues” — Knob Creek Smoked Maple, House-made Maple Blueberry Cordial, Faretti Biscotti, Woodford Chocolate Bitters

“Kentucky Breakfast” — Knob Creek Smoked Maple, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, House-made Cinnamon Cordial

Bites:

Crepes- Mixed Berry compote with chocolate Sauce

Seared Pork Belly, sous vide egg, Citrus Maple Glaze and a toast point