Official Trailer Released for “Barbarian” Coming to Theaters August 31

The official trailer has been released for Barbarian which can be seen in theaters starting August 31st, 2022.
What's Happening:
- The 20th Century Studios film Barbarian will be coming to theaters starting August 31st, 2022.
- You can see the official trailer below.
Barbarian Synopsis:
- In Barbarian, a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.
Cast:
- Georgina Campbell
- Bill Skarsgård
- Justin Long
- Matthew Patrick Davis
- Richard Brake
- Kurt Braunohler
- Jaymes Butler