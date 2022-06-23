Official Trailer Released for “Barbarian” Coming to Theaters August 31

The official trailer has been released for Barbarian which can be seen in theaters starting August 31st, 2022.

What's Happening:

The 20th Century Studios film Barbarian will be coming to theaters starting August 31st, 2022.

will be coming to theaters starting August 31st, 2022. You can see the official trailer below.

Barbarian Synopsis:

In Barbarian, a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

Cast: