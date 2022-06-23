Official Trailer Released for “Barbarian” Coming to Theaters August 31

The official trailer has been released for Barbarian which can be seen in theaters starting August 31st, 2022.

What's Happening:

  • The 20th Century Studios film Barbarian will be coming to theaters starting August 31st, 2022.
  • You can see the official trailer below.

Barbarian Synopsis:

  • In Barbarian, a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

 

Cast:

  • Georgina Campbell
  • Bill Skarsgård
  • Justin Long
  • Matthew Patrick Davis
  • Richard Brake
  • Kurt Braunohler
  • Jaymes Butler