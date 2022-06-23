Tehmina Jaffer Named Executive Vice President, Business Affairs for Disney Branded Television

Veteran dealmaker Tehmina Jaffer has joined Disney Branded Television as executive vice president, Business Affairs, it was announced today by Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis, to whom Jaffer reports.

What’s Happening:

In this role, Jaffer will lead all aspects of business affairs, negotiations and contract administration for Disney Television Animation and Disney Branded Television live-action content created for Disney+ Disney Channel

Jaffer joins the iconic kids and family programming brand from Anonymous Content, where she was president of Business Affairs and Operations, overseeing all business operations for the company, including Human Resources, Facilities and IT, in addition to Business Affairs. Her new role marks a return to Disney, as prior to Anonymous, Jaffer was senior vice president of Business Affairs for Disney+, overseeing business affairs for global scripted and unscripted series content, partnering closely with Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Television, Marvel

Prior to Disney+, Jaffer held business affairs roles at Netflix and NBCUniversal. She also served on the ABC

Jaffer succeeds Adina Savin, a respected executive who led Business Affairs for the division for nearly 23 years. She will be based in Burbank, California.

