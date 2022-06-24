Disney Music Emporium Birthday Blowout Sale Happening Today June 24

Disney Music Emporium is having a birthday blowout sale with savings storewide today, June 24th, 2022.
What's Happening:
- Disney Music Emporium is having a birthday blowout sale with savings of 23% off storewide.
- They will be celebrating their birthday and kicking off the D23 Expo countdown.
- There is something for everyone, from Disney Music to Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and more.
- Quantities are limited, so make the most of this opportunity while you can.
- You can find out more by clicking here.
About D23 Expo: (According to the Official Website)
- All the magic and excitement of the past, present, and future of Disney entertainment comes together under one roof when D23: The Official Disney Fan Club presents D23 Expo.
- Since 2009, the bi-annual D23 Expo held in Anaheim, CA has celebrated all the magic, wonder, and adventure of Disney at this remarkable gathering created especially for you, our most passionate and loyal fans. D23 Expo presents three full days of “inside-the-magic” experiences you won’t find anywhere else, including exclusive sneak peeks at upcoming films from The Walt Disney Studios, dazzling celebrity appearances, unforgettable presentations given by Disney luminaries, a look at what’s coming from Disney Parks and Resorts and Walt Disney Imagineering, the Disney Legends ceremony, and the Treasures of the Walt Disney Archives exhibition, which spotlights crown jewels from Disney’s timeless legacy.
- No matter what part of Disney stirs memories or warms your heart, you will discover something magical at D23 Expo—the ultimate Disney fan event.