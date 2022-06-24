Bolt, Marie, Wicket and More Featured in Disney Parks Big Feet Plush Line on shopDisney

We all love Disney plush pals especially when they’re themed to cute creatures! Disney has introduced a new line of Disney Parks Big Feet plush that will make you smile and bring some charm to your Disney display.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

An adorable line of Big Feet plush creatures has just landed on shopDisney bringing favorite characters to life in an all new style.

These cuties represent cuddly characters from several classic and new franchises and films and as the name would suggest, each has really large feet!

Among the animals and aliens featured are: Bolt – Bolt Wicket – Star Wars Baby Groot – Guardians of the Galaxy Marie – The Aristocats Rex – Toy Story Dumbo – Dumbo Sulley – Monsters Inc. Stitch – Lilo & Stitch

The small plush measure between 10 ½-inches to 12-inches and sells for $34.99 each.

Fans can find all eight characters in the collection on shopDisney ! Links to individual plush can be found below.

Take off to exciting locations in space with a fuzzy Wicket, troublemaker Stitch, and sentient alien tree Groot, or for a trip closer to home stick with the mighty Bolt!

Wicket Ewok Big Feet Plush – Star Wars – Small 10 1/2''

There’s something extra special about the classics and we’re already in love with the darling Marie, big eared Dumbo, not-so-scary Sulley and the anxiety-prone Rex.

Marie Big Feet Plush – The Aristocats – Small 10''