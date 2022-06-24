Disney Reiterates Medical Travel Benefit Following Supreme Court Ruling

In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to have an abortion, Disney has issued an internal statement to employees about how the ruling will impact their healthcare.

What’s Happening:

“We recognize the impact that today's Supreme Court ruling could have on many Americans and understand that some of you may have concerns about what this might mean for you and your families, as medical and family planning decisions are deeply personal.

Please know that our company remains committed to removing barriers and providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live. In fact, we have processes in place so that an employee who may be unable to access care in one location has affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location. This travel benefit covers medical situations related to cancer treatments, transplants, rare disease treatment and family planning (including pregnancy-related decisions).

Lastly, we would like to remind you of the range of medical coverage options you have as an eligible employee of The Walt Disney Company, as well as the options for your covered dependents. As medical coverage needs are unique to each of us, we encourage you to contact your medical carrier should you have specific questions about your coverage.

Disney will continue to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our team members and their families.”