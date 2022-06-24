Make-A-Wish Children to be Godchildren of the Disney Wish

If you have been following Disney news, you know that the newest ship for Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Wish, will be sailing soon. Earlier today, it was revealed that all Make-a-Wish children will be honored as godchildren of the new ship.

What's Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has announced that Make-A-Wish children — including past, present, and future wish recipients — will be honored as godchildren of the Disney Wish.

Unlike other ships that have a godmother, these children will be honored as godchildren.

This is the first time in the history of Disney Cruise Line that children are being recognized as this important role and symbol on the newest ship.

The Make-A-Wish godchildren are going to be playing a very special part in the christening of the Disney Wish.

You can watch this live from the comfort of your own home on June 29th, 2020 at 11 a.m. eastern.

These amazing godchildren will be joining others, including Patty Disney, Tinker Bell, Jennifer Hudson, and Mariah Carey.

They have continued supporting the transformation work for wish granting organizations, including a new merchandise collection and the donation of a stateroom aboard the Disney Wish.

This merchandise includes a Make-A-Wish exclusive line of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse plush, ear headbands, trading pins, spirit jerseys, and tumblers.

Disney will be donating 10% of the purchase price of each item in the Disney Wish Limited Edition Collection now through July 18, 2023, to Make-A-Wish to grant even more life-changing wishes.

The full Disney Wish Limited Edition Collection is available aboard the Disney Wish as well as select items on shopDisney.com starting July 18, 2022.

Disney Cruise Line also donated a stateroom aboard the sailing of the Disney Wish and raised more than $260,000 for Make-A-Wish and Give Kids The World Village.