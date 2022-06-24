View the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order on Disney+

With the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Disney+ this week, the streamer now has a category allowing you to view the films and TV shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in timeline order.

Starting all the way at the beginning with Captain America: The First Avenger up to now with the latest addition, Ms. Marvel , there’s so much to discover in every corner of the galaxy — including this one (Earth), Asgard, Knowhere, Hala, and all universes in-between.

, or have just begun to wade into the pool with or , you are now part of this bigger universe. Under the guidance of the Marvel Studios creative team, the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline is one of the many collections of stories available on the Marvel section of Disney+ and is here to help fans see where their favorite movies and shows fall in the greater scheme of the MCU. The timeline is only going to expand and branch from here and seeing how everything connects is part of the fun.

Here’s the full list in timeline order shared by Marvel (not including any of the recent Spider-Man films or The Incredible Hulk ): Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Loki What If…? WandaVision The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hawkeye Moon Knight Ms. Marvel

