What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

co-hosts will stop by to guest co-host for Flashback Friday and commemorate their time on the show. The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View from the Bahamas:

The show continues its 25th-anniversary celebration from the luxury resort Baha Mar where co-hosts Whoopi, Joy, Sara, Sunny and Ana will enjoy the excitement and beauty of the leading luxury resort.

will celebrate the unique offerings of Bahamian culture and welcome: The View broadcasts from the Baha Mar, airing Monday, June 27th, through Thursday, June 30th.

The View Guests for the Week of June 27th-July 1st:

Monday, June 27 Tyra Banks Performance by Andy Grammer (“Saved My Life”)

Tuesday, June 28 Former co-host Sherri Shepherd ( Sherri ) Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers ( Fire Island , Las Culturistas )

Wednesday, June 29 – Guest Co-Host Lindsey Granger Marcus Samuelsson (Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House) Simu Liu ( When We Were Dreamers ) Chloe Fineman ( Saturday Night Live )

Thursday, June 30 Craig Robinson ( Killing It ) Performance by Ne-Yo (Self Explanatory)

Friday, July 1 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date April 26, 2022 Amber Ruffin guest co-hosts Viola Davis ( Finding Me )



The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.