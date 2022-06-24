Top of the World Lounge Atop Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Reopening on July 11 as “A Villains Lair”

Top of the World Lounge atop Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will be reopening for eligible members on July 11th, 2022 — but as Top of the World Lounge: A Villains' Lair.

What's Happening:

It's time to plan your next vacation to Walt Disney World and Top of the World Lounge, found at Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

The location will be reopening to eligible members on July 11th, 2022.

What’s more, the lounge will reopen with the added moniker “A Villains' Lair.”

From the Disney Vacation Club site: “Experience spell-tacular views while sipping sinister concoctions and nibbling on fiendish fare––for eligible Members only.”

“Like the villains who lounged before you, toast to your travels and revel in rebellious recipes while swapping stories of wicked fun and plotting your next (vacation) escape. Cap off the evening with a rooftop viewing of the Disney Enchantment nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom park.”

“Beyond the new furnishings, delight in new menu offerings including carefully crafted concoctions, wicked wines, bubbling brews and ominous appetizers––including the new Seven-Lair Cake.”

Access and Eligibility (According to the Website)

Accessing the Lounge:

Special Access to the Top of the World Lounge – A Villains Lair is available to eligible Members on a first-come, first-served basis until the lounge reaches capacity. Due to the lounge’s popularity during Disney Enchantment––the Magic Kingdom fireworks––arriving as early as possible will offer Members the best chance of gaining admission to this exclusive experience.

Eligibility:

Eligible Disney Vacation Club Members with access to Membership Extras––who are staying at a Disney-owned-and-operated hotel at Walt Disney World Resort (whether they booked with Vacation Points or cash)––may enjoy access to this exclusive space just outside Magic Kingdom park.

Party Size:

Eligible Members and their guests staying on that Member’s reservation are eligible. Each eligible Membership can enjoy Top of the World Lounge access for one party per day—which can include eligible Members and guests staying on that Member's reservation. At least one Member in the traveling party must accompany the group and present their current MagicBand, digital Membership card and government-issued photo ID in order to gain admission to the lounge and observation deck. A Digital Disney Vacation Club Membership Card is also required to verify Membership eligibility.

Restrictions

No outside food or beverages may be brought in.

The lounge is subject to blockout dates, or limited access, on holidays and special event nights.

Blockout Dates Include:

July 3

July 4

December 30

December 31