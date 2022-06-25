Walt Disney Company Winners From the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

The Daytime Emmy Awards took place last night, celebrating outstanding achievement in Daytime Programming (game shows, soaps, talks shows, etc) across the major broadcast networks and beyond.

Hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, the ceremony took place in Pasadena, California with ABC’s General Hospital taking home many of the awards in the evening, making ABC the leading network of the night. Other arms of the Walt Disney Company were represented with nominations in the game show and talk show categories, with the Disney+ talk series, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts and the Disney-produced Tamron Hall also taking home the Daytime Emmy Gold.

Winners from the Walt Disney Company:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Tamron Hall – Tamron Hall

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne – General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault – General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine – General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

General Hospital – ABC