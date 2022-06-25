Walt Disney Company Winners From the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

The Daytime Emmy Awards took place last night, celebrating outstanding achievement in Daytime Programming (game shows, soaps, talks shows, etc) across the major broadcast networks and beyond.
Hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, the ceremony took place in Pasadena, California with ABC’s General Hospital taking home many of the awards in the evening, making ABC the leading network of the night. Other arms of the Walt Disney Company were represented with nominations in the game show and talk show categories, with the Disney+ talk series, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts and the Disney-produced Tamron Hall also taking home the Daytime Emmy Gold.
Winners from the Walt Disney Company:
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – Disney+
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Tamron Hall – Tamron Hall
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne – General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault – General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine – General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
General Hospital – ABC
