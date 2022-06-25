Adventures By Disney’s Private Jet Disney Parks Worldwide Tour Now Sold Out

Adventures by Disney is the talk of the town, mostly in the Disney fan community for a new adventure that sees a very limited number of guests embark on a private jet to visit Disney Parks around the globe on a single trip. However, it proved so popular that it’s now sold out.

What’s Happening:

Adventures By Disney recently revealed a new adventure that had only 75 spots available on a private jet that took Disney fans around the globe on a 24 day trip that would visit every Disney Park on the planet, as well as a few other locations, including Summit Skywalker Ranch.

The trip immediately became the talk of the Disney internet community, with many a Disney fan figuring out how they could get a seat on that plane.

Well, apparently 75 Disney Fans sprung the $109,995USD (Starting price, per person, based on double occupancy) as every seat on the flight is now sold out. The cost includes transportation by Boeing 757 jet and other conveyance, as noted in the itinerary. Airfare to/from departure and return cities are not included in that cost.

The trip is set to begin in July of 2023, and if you had the money and your heart set on visiting every Disney castle worldwide, you still have the option of joining a waitlist, which you can sign up for by calling (855) 996-2442.

This adventure sees guests embark on a bucket list adventure that spans 24 days and covers 6 countries that includes all 12 uniquely magical Disney theme parks worldwide, as well as 3 iconic landmarks: the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and Eiffel Tower. Throughout the trip, they’ll stay in world-class accommodations, including the rare opportunity to be a Guest at Summit Skywalker Ranch.

Plus, they’ll travel in luxury via a VIP-configured Boeing 757, operated by Icelandair, with long-range capabilities that allows for direct flights to maximize their time in each destination. They’ll also enjoy personal access to experts and staff, who provide fun and fact-filled stories enabling immersion in every location they visit.