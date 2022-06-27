aespa, Demi Lovato and More to be Featured in “Good Morning America” 2022 Summer Concert Series

Good Morning America’s Summer Concert series will return this year with an array of exciting performances that will heat up the weekends. The show has announced the concert lineup which includes aespa, Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato and more.

What’s Happening:

Good Morning America has announced its musical lineup

has Each concert will take place from Rumsey Playfield in Central Park in New York City.

2022 will showcase a wide range of musical talents and genres with K-pop girl group aespa kicking off the free concert series on Friday, July 8th.

will bring viewers performances from the biggest stars in music and audiences around the country can join the fun. Performances will air simulcast on Friday mornings from 7:00 to 9:00 am during the Good Morning America show.

show. GMA’s 2022 Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Massage Envy.

2022 Summer Concert Series Lineup

Please note, additional performances will be announced at a later date.

July

July 8 – aespa #aespaonGMA

July 15 – OneRepublic #OneRepublicOnGMA

August

August 12 – Megan Thee Stallion #MeganTheeStallionOnGMA

August 19 – Demi Lovato #DemiLovatoOnGMA

August 26 – Ozuna #OzunaOnGMA

September

September 2 – Black Eyed Peas #BlackEyedPeasOnGMA

About Massage Envy:

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the nation’s No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care.

Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 190 million massages and facials.

For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com .

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.