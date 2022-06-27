This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 27th-July 1st:
- Monday, June 27 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler
- Joey King (The Princess)
- Megan Stalter (Hacks)
- Musical Guest anees
- Tuesday, June 28 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler
- Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers)
- Jon Lovitz
- Musical Guest Jelly Roll
- Wednesday, June 29 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler
- Paris Hilton
- Matteo Lane
- Musical Guests Aespa
- Tuesday, June 30 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Musical Guest Kelsea Ballerini
- Friday, July 1
- TBD
