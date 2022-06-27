“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Joey King, Simu Liu and More to Appear Week of June 27th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 27th-July 1st:

  • Monday, June 27 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler
    • Joey King (The Princess)
    • Megan Stalter (Hacks)
    • Musical Guest anees
  • Tuesday, June 28 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler
    • Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers)
    • Jon Lovitz
    • Musical Guest Jelly Roll
  • Wednesday, June 29 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler
    • Paris Hilton
    • Matteo Lane
    • Musical Guests Aespa
  • Tuesday, June 30 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler
    • Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
    • Kelsea Ballerini
    • Musical Guest Kelsea Ballerini
  • Friday, July 1
    • TBD

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.