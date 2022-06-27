This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 27th-July 1st:

Monday, June 27 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler Joey King ( The Princess ) Megan Stalter ( Hacks ) Musical Guest anees

Tuesday, June 28 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler Simu Liu ( We Were Dreamers ) Jon Lovitz Musical Guest Jelly Roll

Wednesday, June 29 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler Paris Hilton Matteo Lane Musical Guests Aespa

Tuesday, June 30 – Guest Host Chelsea Handler Taron Egerton ( Black Bird ) Kelsea Ballerini Musical Guest Kelsea Ballerini

Friday, July 1 TBD



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.