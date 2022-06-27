Star Wars Celebration 2023 Tickets Go On Sale This Thursday, June 30th

Next year’s Star Wars Celebration will be heading across the pond to London, England, and today it was announced that tickets will go on sale this Thursday, June 30th.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Celebration 2023 tickets are going on sale June 30th at 12:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT.
- Daily adult tickets are priced at £65 (roughly $80), while a four day ticket is £159 (roughly $195). Child priced tickets will also be available.
- On Thursday, you can purchase tickets at this link.
- Additionally, limited 2023 merchandise will be available on June 30th during the ticket purchasing process.
- Left-over 2022 merchandise will be available to all 2022 ticket holders from June 28th-30th, and then to all fans during the month of July.
- Star Wars Celebration is taking place on April 7th-10th, 2023 at ExCeL London.
- Get ready for major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes, and other surprises celebrating all things Star Wars!