Star Wars Celebration 2023 Tickets Go On Sale This Thursday, June 30th

Next year’s Star Wars Celebration will be heading across the pond to London, England, and today it was announced that tickets will go on sale this Thursday, June 30th.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Celebration 2023 tickets are going on sale June 30th at 12:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT.

Daily adult tickets are priced at £65 (roughly $80), while a four day ticket is £159 (roughly $195). Child priced tickets will also be available.

On Thursday, you can purchase tickets at this link

Additionally, limited 2023 merchandise will be available on June 30th during the ticket purchasing process.

Left-over 2022 merchandise will be available