“Disney Dreamlight Valley” Early Access to Go Live in September

During yesterday’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, Gameloft announced that the Disney Dreamlight Valley Early Access will go live on September 6th, 2022 with the purchase of a Founder’s Pack.
- In addition to that news, Nintendo also released a brand-new gameplay video showing off some of the magically fun activities waiting for you when Early Access kicks off.
- Stay tuned for more updates on the Disney Dreamlight Valley Early Access, Founder’s Pack and more coming soon.
More on Disney Dreamlight Valley:
- For Disney Fans who have ever wondered what it would be ike to wake up one day and find themselves living across the street from Mickey Mouse or on the beach with Moana or Ariel, a new video game is set to debut later this year: Disney Dreamlight Valley.
- Players will be able to live out their Disney and Pixar dreams on an adventure that features favorite character in a free-to-play life simulation adventure game, embarking on a journey to save the dream world of Dreamlight Valley and its iconic roster of heroes and villains.
- Players can create their own customized avatar and step into the magical world of Dreamlight Valley where they will arrive in a once-idyllic village, now desolate and full of night thorns. There, they will unravel the secrets of the new world and explore the realms of classic Disney and Pixar films while helping the town's iconic inhabitants. They will meet and build friendships with memorable characters from the world of Mickey and his friends, as well as The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Toy Story, Wall-E, and more.
- Players can express their fandom by designing the Disney and Pixar villages of their dreams across multiple unique locations, ranging from the snowy mountains of Frosted Heights to the Peaceful Meadow and beyond. One of the most exciting game features players will experience in Disney Dreamlight Valley includes the extensive level of customization they will encounter while creating their own personalized avatar, homes, and villages. They can embrace their creative freedom with an ever-evolving list of Disney-princess-inspired ball gowns, Mickey Mouse-adorned streetwear, Frozen-inspired antique kitchen designs, and much more.
- Players will also discover unique character story arcs as part of their village experience and participate in activities such as fishing, gardening, and cooking, sharing them with beloved characters. Players can whip up delectable Disney-themed dishes alongside Remy from Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille inside of their own village restaurant, fish at the fishing hole with Goofy, and grow vegetables in Wall•E’s garden patch.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available for:
- Nintendo Switch
- PlayStation5 (PS5)
- PlayStation4 (PS4)
- Xbox Series X|S
- Xbox One
- Steam
- Epic Games Store
- Microsoft Store
- Mac App Store
- You can add the game to your wishlist here.