“Disney Dreamlight Valley” Early Access to Go Live in September

During yesterday’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, Gameloft announced that the Disney Dreamlight Valley Early Access will go live on September 6th, 2022 with the purchase of a Founder’s Pack.

In addition to that news, Nintendo also released a brand-new gameplay video showing off some of the magically fun activities waiting for you when Early Access kicks off.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Disney Dreamlight Valley Early Access, Founder’s Pack and more coming soon.

