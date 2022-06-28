Limited Time Promotional Offer for the Disney Bundle Available to Uber Eats Customers

There's a new promotional offer for the Disney Bundle available to Uber Eats customers. It is also available to Disney+ subscribers, with both of these being for a limited time only.

What's Happening:

There's a new promotional offer for Uber Eats in the US where you can receive two months of The Disney Bundle with a streaming subscription offer for Disney+, Hulu ESPN

This offer is only valid through August 30th, 2022.

Eligible Disney+ subscribers in the United States can redeem six complimentary months of Uber One plus a $25 credit on their first Uber Eats order, available through September 17th, 2022.

You can claim your Uber One offer by clicking here

What They're Saying: