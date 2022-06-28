Limited Time Promotional Offer for the Disney Bundle Available to Uber Eats Customers

There's a new promotional offer for the Disney Bundle available to Uber Eats customers. It is also available to Disney+ subscribers, with both of these being for a limited time only.
What's Happening:
- There's a new promotional offer for Uber Eats in the US where you can receive two months of The Disney Bundle with a streaming subscription offer for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.
- This offer is only valid through August 30th, 2022.
- Eligible Disney+ subscribers in the United States can redeem six complimentary months of Uber One plus a $25 credit on their first Uber Eats order, available through September 17th, 2022.
- You can claim your Uber One offer by clicking here.
What They're Saying:
- “The Disney Bundle offers best-in-class content and value in streaming entertainment,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming. “We’re excited to build on our relationship with Uber to offer reciprocal membership perks to our respective customers.”
- “Uber One gives members access to exclusive savings and perks on Uber and Uber Eats,” said Jennifer Vescio, Chief Business Development Officer at Uber. “As we’re always looking for new ways to delight our customers, we’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with Disney to offer our customers the benefits of both subscriptions.”