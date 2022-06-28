Star Wars Launch Bay Character Meet and Greet Will Be Added to Lightning Lane

If you're planning on being at Disney's Hollywood Studios, starting next month Star Wars Launch Bay character meet-and-greets will be added to the Lightning Lane offerings.
What's Happening:
- On July 17th, 2022, Star Wars launch bay will be reopened at Disney's Hollywood Studios. One of the options that guests are looking forward to is the character meet-and-greets.
- If you're wanting to skip the lines, character meet-and-greets at Launch Bay will be available on Disney Genie+.
- This means if you purchase Disney Genie+ you can take advantage of the Lightning Lane line to meet some of your favorite Star Wars characters.
- Characters that will be appearing are Darth Vader and Chewbacca.
- Keep in mind that there will be different lines for the characters.
Full List of Disney Genie+ Options at Disney's Hollywood Studios:
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage
- Disney Junior Play & Dance!
- For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular
- Star Wars Launch Bay (Beginning July 17, 2022)
- Star Wars Launch Bay: Encounter Darth Vader (Beginning July 17, 2022)
- Star Wars Launch Bay: Meet Chewbacca (Beginning July 17, 2022)
- Meet Olaf at Celebrity Spotlight
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Muppet Vision 3D
- Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Toy Story Mania!
