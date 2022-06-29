Get Ready for an Unforgettable Summer at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

This summer, there will be lots of fun and surprises at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. The newest night time show, Momentous, will be one of the many events that will be offered at this resort starting today until August 31st, 2022. Here is what was shared in the official press release.

What's Happening:

This year, the summer party is returning, bigger and bolder than ever starting with the summer edition of the Follow Your Dreams live outdoor party, the much-loved Pixar Water Play Street Party!, and the Toy Soldiers Boot Camp. Don’t miss the beloved Disney and Pixar friends as they gear up to snap a photo with guests across the resort. And be on the lookout for Stitch’s friend, Angel, a first-time visitor to Hong Kong Disneyland! Additionally, an array of summer inspired #Eatertainment and merchandise awaits. Guests can also extend their magical summer by staying at the resort hotels for the coolest staycation experience!

Spectacular Water Fun Awaits:

To cool off, Hong Kong Disneyland is introducing a summer edition of Follow Your Dreams . The show features special water elements in the opening number, celebration suite, and the grand finale. Guests can splash around in front of the magnificent Castle of Magical Dreams, as they get ready to kick off the summer with a high-energy music party!

. The show features special water elements in the opening number, celebration suite, and the grand finale. Guests can splash around in front of the magnificent Castle of Magical Dreams, as they get ready to kick off the summer with a high-energy music party! Our beloved Pixar friends are back with double the splashes at the popular Pixar Water Play Street Party! This year, guests can wave to the magical line up in this water-filled celebration as Woody, Bo Peep and Jessie from Toy Story films; Joy and Sadness from Inside Out ; Carl and Russell from Up , Ian and Barley Lightfoot from Onward and many more. Join in the fun and dance with the Pixar pals while partying along Main Street, U.S.A. to create unforgettable summer memories, especially for those in the splash zone! For guests who want to join in the fun while staying dry, a dedicated dry zone is available as well.

This year, guests can wave to the magical line up in this water-filled celebration as Woody, Bo Peep and Jessie from films; Joy and Sadness from ; Carl and Russell from , Ian and Barley Lightfoot from and many more. Join in the fun and dance with the Pixar pals while partying along Main Street, U.S.A. to create unforgettable summer memories, especially for those in the splash zone! For guests who want to join in the fun while staying dry, a dedicated dry zone is available as well. After the party, join the other new recruits at the Toy Soldiers Boot Camp and meet up with Toy Soldiers in Toy Story Land. All recruits will be trained by Toy Soldiers equipped with water sprayers and asked to perform a series of soakingly-good tasks, making sure guests are properly cooled off!

To maintain appropriate social distance, the parade will be performed on selected days, and the schedule might be adjusted based on the number of visiting guests on each particular day.

Heads Up Stitch Fans:

Feel the breeze from Hawaii as it’s time to celebrate all things Lilo & Stitch as this classic film celebrates its 20th anniversary. Stitch has invited a special friend, Angel, to come to Hong Kong Disneyland for the first time ever. This sweet alien couple will meet fans under the orbiting planets at Orbitron in Tomorrowland. Additionally, Lilo will also appear and meet guests. Enjoy a selfie moment with this iconic duo and congratulate them on their 20th anniversary in person with the Hawaiian greeting – “Aloha!”

as this classic film celebrates its 20th anniversary. Stitch has invited a special friend, Angel, to come to Hong Kong Disneyland for the first time ever. This sweet alien couple will meet fans under the orbiting planets at Orbitron in Tomorrowland. Additionally, Lilo will also appear and meet guests. Enjoy a selfie moment with this iconic duo and congratulate them on their 20th anniversary in person with the Hawaiian greeting – “Aloha!” Guests can enjoy some delicious Stitch themed Eatertainment. The vanilla and pineapple swirled Stitch Soft Serve Cup from Tomorrowland NRG Pod is a great choice to cool down or drop by the outdoor carts to snap Instagram photos of delicious snacks such as the Stitch Chocolate Donut, Stitch Blueberry Chocolate Tart and Stitch Cookies Lollipop. At Walt’s Cafe, fans will love the Walt’s Journey Dinner with a Stitch dessert, or a refreshing Stitch’s Soda and Blueberry and Lemon Yogurt Cake at the Chart Room Cafe, Additionally, over 100 Stitch-themed merchandise items awaits, including Hawaiian shirts, pins, homeware, and plush toys.

Capture Summer Memories With Favorite Disney Friends:

Our Disney friends are ready to dive into summer and have fun with everyone in the park!

Marvel

Disney Princess fans: During “World Princess Week” from August 13 to 31, the Main Street Train Station will become a royal venue for Disney Princesses to meet guests. Tiana, Jasmine, Merida, and Rapunzel will be dressed up to present a spectacular royal surprise moment for guests.

Chip ‘n’ Dale fans: Spot Chip and Dale at Grizzly Gulch in their wild west themed outfits as they join The Travelin’ Tunesmiths this summer. All guests are invited to enjoy this live musical troupe and join in on the fun during the immersive show's clap-along and dance-along activities.

Take the Eatertainment Experience Further This Summer:

This summer, Eatertainment adds an extra sparkle with the appearance of Guest Chef Co-Lab working together with Disney chefs to create special menus at Disney hotel restaurants specifically for food lovers from July 1 to September 30. Guests will be able to enjoy dishes designed by our Michelin 1-star Chinese Chef, KK Chan, by visiting Crystal Lotus and Dragon Wind. Celebrity chef, Ricky Cheung, has infused his unique cooking experience into Western dishes at Walt’s Cafe and World of Color Restaurant. Do not miss the chance to taste Chef Ricky’s reinterpreted mouth-watering Sichuan Style Braised Beef Short Rib with Sautéed Spinach incorporated with western elements of Angel Hair Pasta; and Chef KK Chan’s signature Cantonese dish Stir-fried Lobster, which will take guests on a brand new epicurean journey.

In the Park, an array of delicious summer snacks are waiting for guests to sample them! Be a real foodie on social media at the Main Street Bakery by taking snaps of the Duffy & Friends Basque cheesecake and Aliens mini cream puff boat or pick up a Donald chocolate ball or strawberry cupcake at the outdoor carts around the Park to celebrate the birthday month of Donald Duck! The Main Street Corner Cafe Hosted by Coca-Cola will also present a variety of summer drinks made with fresh fruit, which are great for keeping the heat at bay.

All New Summer Merch for Special Occasions:

Summer is the perfect occasion to get active and to explore nature! The fun of summer continues with the resort’s new Let’s Go Out series, which has been designed specifically for outdoor activities. This series features Mickey Mouse in a cute camping outfit and includes clothing items such as T-shirts, hats, and backpacks, along with other essentials such as water bottles and camping kitchenware that will extend the Disney magic to the outdoors!

series, which has been designed specifically for outdoor activities. This series features Mickey Mouse in a cute camping outfit and includes clothing items such as T-shirts, hats, and backpacks, along with other essentials such as water bottles and camping kitchenware that will extend the Disney magic to the outdoors! Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will also be bringing out Marvel merchandise such as backpacks and pins based on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well as headbands, caps, and figurines themed to on Thor: Love and Thunder. Donald Duck fans won’t want to miss the 15 hot-selling items such as T-shirts and tote bags, celebrating Donald Duck’s birthday!

Chill Out at the Hotel:

Enjoy summer in style with some poolside and outdoor parties! Guests can start the day at Disney Explorers Lodge with Moana Poolside Leisure Times, featuring Moana themed cabanas for guests to savor their special snacks and drinks at the RainDrop Pool, while enjoying classic Disney movies by the pool with a tropical evening breeze. Guests can also enjoy a two-hour private swim with a Chillax Nibbles Platter and chilled drinks while creating their own accessories with a Hawaiian bracelet DIY box.

themed cabanas for guests to savor their special snacks and drinks at the RainDrop Pool, while enjoying classic Disney movies by the pool with a tropical evening breeze. Guests can also enjoy a two-hour private swim with a Chillax Nibbles Platter and chilled drinks while creating their own accessories with a Hawaiian bracelet DIY box. For Lilo & Stitch fans, it’s time to say, “Aloha,” to Stich at the Summer Splash Poolside Party with Stitch! There’s also a Celestial Celebration Package that includes a Stitch-themed backpack with a stationery set, blanket, and headband that guests can use during the stay. Want to have more fun with Stitch? Guests can also gain access to the Summer Splash Poolside Party priority session for some additional time with Stitch.

fans, it’s time to say, “Aloha,” to Stich at the with Stitch! There’s also a Celestial Celebration Package that includes a Stitch-themed backpack with a stationery set, blanket, and headband that guests can use during the stay. Want to have more fun with Stitch? Guests can also gain access to the priority session for some additional time with Stitch. Good news for those looking for even more summer fun – Mickey’s Sport Day and Pirate Mickey Treasure Hunt have returned! Guests can test their teamwork, reflexes and coordination skills through the fun-filled outdoor activities, and capture a selfie with Mickey Mouse in his special occasion costumes. Don’t forget to take this opportunity to enjoy 30% off the Flexible Rate for two or more consecutive nights at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Hotels this summer!

COVID-19 Safety Guideline Requirements: