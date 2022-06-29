ACC Network Ending “Packer & Durham” on Friday, July 1st

With an announcement being made only 48 hours before the final episode, Packer & Durham will end its run on the ACC Network on Friday, July 1st.

An announcement from Packer And Durham: pic.twitter.com/DocDmcZP0m — ACC Network (@accnetwork) June 29, 2022

What’s Happening:

Today, ACC Network announced its signature morning show Packer and Durham will come to end with its last show to air on Friday, July 1.

will come to end with its last show to air on Friday, July 1. The show started on satellite radio before evolving into a live television broadcast, and was even considered one of the flagship programs of the ACC Network.

What They’re Saying:

Wes Durham, Host of Packer & Durham: I am grateful to have been part of Packer & Durham for more than 650 shows on ACC Network. Pack has been great to partner with and his creative instincts in talk format on radio and TV made our 1,000+ shows together terrific. The support and encouragement we have received from the fans, coaches, student-athletes and administrators in the ACC has been just incredible and I look forward to continuing those relationships in the years ahead. I'm incredibly excited to expand my play-by-play schedule in football and basketball moving forward and to continue being a key part of the future of ACC Network and ESPN.

Jeremy Michiaels, ESPN Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions: "We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to Mark and Wes for all that they have done since the launch of ACCN. Over 650 shows and countless guests, they've been integral to ACCN's initial success. Moving forward, we have an opportunity to look at the network's programming and excited to share what's to come for the 2022-23 season."

“We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to Mark and Wes for all that they have done since the launch of ACCN. Over 650 shows and countless guests, they’ve been integral to ACCN’s initial success. Moving forward, we have an opportunity to look at the network’s programming and excited to share what’s to come for the 2022-23 season.” Aaron Katzman, Coordinating Producer, ACCN: “Packer and Durham has been a staple show since ACCN launched in 2019 and instrumental to its success. While the end of the show is bittersweet we look forward to continuing to bring our viewers the best ACC content with Mark and Wes as integral and valued voices on the network.”