Photos: Splash Around at the Toy Story Splash Zone Aboard the Disney Wish

While the two most recent Disney cruise ships, the Disney Dream and Fantasy, both feature Finding Nemo-themed children’s splash pads, the new Disney Wish takes the same concept, but has themed it to Toy Story. So, let’s take a look at the Toy Story Splash Zone!
What’s Happening:
- The Toy Story Splash Zone features Woody, Buzz, and other Toy Story friends reimagined as rubber bath toys that move and spray water.
- The zone is inspired by the Disney and Pixar short Partysaurus Rex, with an Old West-style on one end, and an intergalactic world on the other.
- Toy Story Splash Zone includes two toddler-sized slides, pop jets, geysers, and bubblers.
- In addition to the splash zone, families can take a trip on the Slide-a-saurus Rex, a double-looping waterslide that sends guests “down the drain.”
- The location also features Trixie’s Falls, a six-inch-deep wading pool with a small fountain and waterfall.
Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more updates coming from the Disney Wish!
