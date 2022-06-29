Photos: Splash Around at the Toy Story Splash Zone Aboard the Disney Wish

While the two most recent Disney cruise ships, the Disney Dream and Fantasy, both feature Finding Nemo-themed children’s splash pads, the new Disney Wish takes the same concept, but has themed it to Toy Story. So, let’s take a look at the Toy Story Splash Zone!

The Toy Story Splash Zone features Woody, Buzz, and other Toy Story friends reimagined as rubber bath toys that move and spray water.

friends reimagined as rubber bath toys that move and spray water. The zone is inspired by the Disney and Pixar short Partysaurus Rex, with an Old West-style on one end, and an intergalactic world on the other.

Toy Story Splash Zone includes two toddler-sized slides, pop jets, geysers, and bubblers.

In addition to the splash zone, families can take a trip on the Slide-a-saurus Rex, a double-looping waterslide that sends guests “down the drain.”

The location also features Trixie’s Falls, a six-inch-deep wading pool with a small fountain and waterfall.

