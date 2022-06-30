More Details Released For Upcoming CHOC Adventure In The Park

The Children's Hospital of Orange County, or CHOC, has released more details about their upcoming CHOC Adventure in the Park event, taking place at the Disneyland Resort in August, to help raise funds for their amazing organization.
What’s Happening:
- More details have been released regarding the upcoming CHOC Adventure in the Park taking place at the Disneyland Resort on August 27th, 2022.
- CHOC Promises event attendees that this is a celebration unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. After 30 years of walking for kids, the organization has something extra magical planned that can’t be missed.
- This year’s event is being reimagined so that we everyone can gather together again as a community. The new kind of CHOC Celebration consists of:
- Mix In – Starting at 5 pm, CHOC Supporters that raise $250+ and secure their ticket can enter Disney California Adventure to mix-in with non-event guests to enjoy the park before the party begins.
- Private Party – From 9pm – 12 am, access to Disney California Adventure becomes exclusive only to CHOC supporters who have met the minimum fundraising threshold to enter the event and secured their tickets.
- CHOC Adventures – Enjoy exclusive experiences throughout the park, like a special showing of World of Color, CHOC-themed photo locations, a DJ & other CHOC surprises.
- Incentive Packages – Fundraise to higher levels to enjoy special perks, like VIP World of Color Viewing, Exclusive 30th anniversary swag, Disneyland Park entrance, and more!
- CHOC is a nonprofit healthcare system that provides pioneering, compassionate and customized care for infants, children, adolescents, teens and young adults. All of whom live in the surrounding area. Community philanthropy, like fundraising through CHOC Adventure in the Park, plays a critical role in advancing CHOC’s mission to nurture, advance and protect the health and well-being of children.
- The funds raised during events like the upcoming CHOC Adventure in the Park help support programs and services for CHOC’s greatest needs—from mental health services to child life activities and more.
- For more information and to help how you can, be sure to head over to chocwalk.org