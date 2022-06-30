Disneyland is now selling wooden drink coasters from Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
What's Happening:
- If you're visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, you can now take home a wooden Oga’s Cantina drink coaster.
- These new engraved wooden coasters feature designs from paper coasters that were already used in the bar but are much more durable.
- They can be found at Jewels of Bith in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge costing $24.99 each.
- These four coasters are engraved in burned wood and have different designs.
- The rancor coaster says Bloody Rancor on the top in Aurebesh characters, which is a named cocktail at Oga’s
- The Ewok coaster says Yub Nub across the top in Aurebesh characters, which is also the name of a cocktail.
- A new design is the DJ-R3X coaster, which is not available as a paper coaster. On the top, it says DJ-R3X. in the similar font At the bottom, it says Oga’s Cantina in Aurebesh characters.
- These feature art from the back side of the paper coasters at Oga’s Cantina. The difference is that there is no color since it is burned wood.
- If you look at the back, it is plain wood, with the land logo and other copyright information.
- These are about 1/4 inch thick and are extremely durable.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning