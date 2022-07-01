According to Deadline, Disney +, Beta Film, and Morena Films have all teamed up on the young adult mystery novel franchise The Invisible Girl from leading YA author Blue Jeans.

What's Happening:

Disney +, Beta Film, and Morena Films are working together on the mystery novel franchise The Invisible Girl.

This eight-hour series has been put into production in Carmona, southern Spain, as well as other locations across the province of Seville.

It is based on a trilogy of books by Blue Jeans Moreno, a Spanish producer who is in charge of production, while Beta will handle international rights.

The lead roles are played by Daniel Grao and Zoe Stein.

They are father and daughter who are involved in an investigation into the murder of a teenage girl in the fictional town of Cárdena, which is set in Andalusia.

These two are having to put their differences aside with their tense relationship in order to solve a murder that has shaken this peaceful town.

What They're Saying:

Pedro Uriol, Executive Producer at Morena Films said: “The Invisible Girl will surprise both fans of the novel and those who do not know the story yet. The young-adult thriller is mysterious and exciting with a sensational cast and a purely cinematic look. Father and daughter need to overcome their differences to solve a murder case that has shaken the peaceful lives of the inhabitants of Cárdena; it is a character-driven story which will captivate viewers visually and emotionally.”

Andreas Khevenhüller-Metsch, Beta VP Sales & Acquisitions, added: “With its extremely powerful IP and talented creatives, The Invisible Girl is a project that caught our attention since the very beginning. This mystery thriller series is enhanced by its true-to-life characters. Set in the visually stunning south of Spain, it combines all ingredients to go on and thrive internationally as the next Spanish must-watch show.”