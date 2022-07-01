According to Deadline, Disney +, Beta Film, and Morena Films have all teamed up on the young adult mystery novel franchise The Invisible Girl from leading YA author Blue Jeans.
What's Happening:
- Disney +, Beta Film, and Morena Films are working together on the mystery novel franchise The Invisible Girl.
- This eight-hour series has been put into production in Carmona, southern Spain, as well as other locations across the province of Seville.
- It is based on a trilogy of books by Blue Jeans Moreno, a Spanish producer who is in charge of production, while Beta will handle international rights.
- The lead roles are played by Daniel Grao and Zoe Stein.
- They are father and daughter who are involved in an investigation into the murder of a teenage girl in the fictional town of Cárdena, which is set in Andalusia.
- These two are having to put their differences aside with their tense relationship in order to solve a murder that has shaken this peaceful town.
What They're Saying:
- Pedro Uriol, Executive Producer at Morena Films said: “The Invisible Girl will surprise both fans of the novel and those who do not know the story yet. The young-adult thriller is mysterious and exciting with a sensational cast and a purely cinematic look. Father and daughter need to overcome their differences to solve a murder case that has shaken the peaceful lives of the inhabitants of Cárdena; it is a character-driven story which will captivate viewers visually and emotionally.”
- Andreas Khevenhüller-Metsch, Beta VP Sales & Acquisitions, added: “With its extremely powerful IP and talented creatives, The Invisible Girl is a project that caught our attention since the very beginning. This mystery thriller series is enhanced by its true-to-life characters. Set in the visually stunning south of Spain, it combines all ingredients to go on and thrive internationally as the next Spanish must-watch show.”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now