If you are a fan of the Haunted Mansion and Legos, you will love this new Mini Disney The Haunted Mansion. It has 680 pieces and is recommended for those eight and up. It will be available starting August 1st, 2022. Here is the description.
What's Happening:
- Fans of Disney’s The Haunted Mansion ride will love all the scary-good details in this miniature build-and-display model.
- Part of the interior is viewable from the back, including the dining room, a chandelier and a gallery. The set includes an exclusive Butler minifigure to add to the display.
- Fans will recognize paintings of the Hitchhiking Ghosts, Madame Leota and the Gravekeeper. This buildable set makes a perfect gift for miniature collectors and Disney fans of all ages.
- Collectible construction set – Features a miniature display model of Disney’s The Haunted Mansion ride, complete with an exclusive Butler minifigure
- Give as a gift – A gift for LEGO fans, miniature collectors and Disney fans aged 8 and up
- Display piece – Standing over 5 in. (14 cm) high, 4 in. (12 cm) wide and 4 in. (12 cm) deep, this 680-piece model features details including a chandelier and sticker paintings for the gallery.