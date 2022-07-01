Marvel Shares Sneak Peek of Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s “Spider-Man #1”

“The End of the Spider-Verse” is upon us! In the aftermath of “Edge of the Spider-Verse,” the upcoming limited series that explores and introduces Spider-Heroes from across the Multiverse, comes a new ongoing series by two of Spider-Man’s most legendary creators – Dan Slott and Mark Bagley!

Just in time for Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary, the two Spidey masterminds will be teaming up for the first time on the Web-Slinger to unleash the full potential of the Spider-Verse and its beloved heroes in “Spider-Man #1.”

The new saga will kick off when a threat emerges that will change the fate of Peter Parker and all his fellow Spider icons such as Spider-Woman, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales, Silk, and more, including the new heroes that will debut in “Edge of the Spider-Verse.”

The series will also tie directly into the events of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s “Amazing Spider-Man” run, picking up plot elements such as Spidey’s new costume and his mysterious association with Norman Osborn.

Morlun is back and he is not alone. Allied with one of the most powerful beings known to the Spider-Verse, the scariest Spider-Villain of all time is making his biggest play and no Spider is safe. Especially not the Chosen Spider himself, Peter Parker. With Peter working for Norman Osborn and using a glider… does he have it coming?

Be there for the latest evolution of the Spider-Man mythos when “Spider-Man #1″ swings into shops this October.

Check out a sneak peek of the upcoming comic below:

