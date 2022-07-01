Bring the Galaxy to Your Closet with “Obi-Wan Kenobi” T-Shirts for the Family

The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series may have ended, and now the shopping can begin! A collection of themed T-shirts for adults and kids have landed at shopDisney, making it easier than ever for fans to showcase their love of all things Star Wars.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Thanks to shopDisney, guests can celebrate the Obi-Wan Kenobi series with their fashion choices as an assortment of themed T-shirts are now available.

series with their fashion choices as an assortment of themed T-shirts are now available. Whether fans want to focus on one character or celebrate the entire series, the apparel line is a great way to incorporate legendary heroes and villains into their everyday wardrobe.

Kids will love the designs featuring Leia and her droid companion Lola, Obi-Wan fighting Vader, and Obi-Wan in a Western style image.

Of course there are also plenty of options for adults too so the whole family can get in on the fun.

Kids sizes are available from XS-XL and adult sizes are S-4XL.

The full assortment can be found on shopDisney

Links to some of our favorite designs can be found below.

Kids T-Shirts

Even the youngest fans can proudly declare their love of Star Wars with these new tees. The Western design paints Obi-Wan in a different light and is sure to be a big hit; love the bond between Leia and Lola? Both are featured on a tee that conveniently lists their names.

Obi-Wan Kenobi ''Western'' T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Leia and Lola T-Shirt for Girls – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

And you can’t have Obi-Wan styles without him fighting Darth Vader! Two designs bring their epic battle to life. Which will you choose?

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader T-Shirt for Girls – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Adult Shirts

Showcase your favorite elements of the series with these graphic tees. Each design highlights characters from both sides of the Force so fans can represent the side they most align with.

Darth Vader and Cast T-Shirt – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Darth Vader and Cast Graphic Tank Top – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi ''Peace'' T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Darth Vader Pullover Sweatshirt – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi