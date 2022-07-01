Raphael Saadiq Named Executive Music Producer for “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”

Three-time Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
- Saadiq, a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, will lead the songwriting and musical underscore that reflects the many cultures and communities of New York City (hip-hop, pop, R&B, jazz, Jamaican, funk, Latin, etc.).
- Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the Disney Branded Television series is slated to premiere in 2023 on Disney Channel and Disney+.
- The news, along with a video featurette highlighting Saadiq and the music in the series, was revealed today during a Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur panel at ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans.
- Known for his deep musicality, contemporary creative vision and encyclopedic knowledge of timeless pop and R&B music, Saadiq has produced and co-written hits for top artists, including:
- Justin Timberlake
- Elton John
- Mick Jagger
- John Legend
- Snoop Dogg
- Solange Knowles
- Mary J. Blige
- He has been nominated nearly 20 times for the entertainment industry's most-coveted awards, including an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and 15 Grammy Awards.
- Recently, he served as the executive music producer for National Geographic's critically acclaimed limited series Genius: Aretha.
- Diamond White, voice of Lunella/Moon Girl, provides vocals for the theme song and additional songs throughout the series.
What they’re saying:
- Raphael Saadiq: "I am proud to be working with Disney Branded Television on this groundbreaking new series featuring a female African American Marvel Super Hero, who is smart, funny, compassionate and a born leader. I look forward to helping the creative team bring the show to life through music."
About Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:
- In addition to White, the series voice cast includes:
- Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi
- Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey
- Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria
- Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.
- Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops
- Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur
- Series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster
- Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform's grown-ish) and Steve Loter (Disney's Kim Possible).