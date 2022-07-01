Raphael Saadiq Named Executive Music Producer for “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”

Three-time Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.

Saadiq, a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, will lead the songwriting and musical underscore that reflects the many cultures and communities of New York City (hip-hop, pop, R&B, jazz, Jamaican, funk, Latin, etc.).

Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the Disney Branded Television series is slated to premiere in 2023 on Disney Channel Disney+

The news, along with a video featurette highlighting Saadiq and the music in the series, was revealed today during a Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur panel at ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

Known for his deep musicality, contemporary creative vision and encyclopedic knowledge of timeless pop and R&B music, Saadiq has produced and co-written hits for top artists, including: Justin Timberlake Elton John Mick Jagger John Legend Snoop Dogg Solange Knowles Mary J. Blige

He has been nominated nearly 20 times for the entertainment industry's most-coveted awards, including an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and 15 Grammy Awards.

Recently, he served as the executive music producer for National Geographic's critically acclaimed limited series Genius: Aretha .

. Diamond White, voice of Lunella/Moon Girl, provides vocals for the theme song and additional songs throughout the series.

What they’re saying:

Raphael Saadiq: "I am proud to be working with Disney Branded Television on this groundbreaking new series featuring a female African American Marvel Super Hero, who is smart, funny, compassionate and a born leader. I look forward to helping the creative team bring the show to life through music."

