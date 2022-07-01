“The Art of Disneyland Paris” Available Starting July 5th

The Art of Disneyland Paris will be available for purchase starting July 5th. If you find the history of theme parks interesting and like to get a behind-the-scenes look at how Disneyland Paris is what it is today, you will want to get a hold of this book.

The Art of Disneyland Paris will be available starting July 5th.

This new book has 200 pages and can be purchased for 50 euros.

It can be found in: The Storybook Store, Flora's Unique Boutique, Harrington's Fine China & Porcelain, Sir Mickey's Boutique, Constellations, Walt Disney Studios Store, The Disney Gallery, World of Disney and Bay Boutique.