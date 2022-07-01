The House of Givenchy presents the 101 Dalmatians capsule in collaboration with Disney. The 101 Dalmatians luxury capsule will launch in select locations worldwide today July 1st, 2022. Prices will range from $230 to $1,665. Here's what was shared in the official press release.

A second limited-edition capsule collection celebrates love, loyalty, and high style in the City of Light, with a special appearance by Kate Moss.press release – July 1st, 2022.

For the second chapter in its long-term collaboration with Disney, the House of Givenchy is pleased to unveil a limited-edition capsule collection starring beloved characters from the iconic 1961 animated film Disney’s 101 Dalmatians. The collection will be accompanied by custom animation created by the legends of hand-drawn animation at Walt Disney Animation Studios featuring a special appearance by supermodel Kate Moss.

Designed by Creative Director Matthew M. Williams in collaboration with Disney, the Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians capsule celebrates love and loyalty in high style as Pongo, Perdita and their pups set out for fun and adventure in the City of Light. Playful references abound in Disney prints portraying dalmatian puppies frolicking about on Givenchy's 4G emblem or romping over the balconies of the Hôtel de Caraman, the House’s landmark address on the Avenue George V in Paris. Cruella De Vil is also in town, sweeping through Paris's Golden Triangle with shopping bags over her arms.

Covetable, collectible pieces for women and men span ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, small leather accessories and fashion jewelry.

For her, signature separates in light pink, black and white include a t-shirt with puppies climbing through Givenchy lettering, a print of Cruella De Vil sauntering by the windows of the historic Givenchy headquarters in Paris, or a black and white varsity jacket bearing a charming portrait of Perdita wearing a G-Lock collar — an homage to the love locks adorning the bridges of Paris.

For him, a black, white, and red palette showcases a stern-looking Pongo, also with a G-Lock, separated with black or white spots, or tailored black suiting with a U-Lock closure and white accents. In a more casual vein, ripped and repaired denim pieces feature dalmatian-like black spots.

Leather collar necklaces fastened with G-Locks; wallets, card holders, and caps printed with favorite characters; bob hats, a Pongo cross-body bag and a black backpack with a castle silhouette. Women's footwear, from slides to high- and low-tops mingling the 4G emblem with Perdita and her pups round out the lineup.