If you are a vegetarian or have special dietary restrictions, sometimes eating out can be difficult. If you are planning on going on a Disney cruise, this will not be a problem. Disney Cruise Line is remarkable when it comes to making sure that your special dietary restrictions are met. There are special vegetarian options on the menu, but you can also just speak to your server and they will make sure that you are taken care of. Your server will even have you take a look at the menu for the next night, and if nothing sounds good, they will make a custom dish.

Now that we have been able to officially see the Disney Wish, we have the list of menus and here is what is available if you are a vegetarian.

1923

Moroccan-Spiced Roasted Kabocha & Butternut Squash – Zaalouk, garbanzo, cinnamon brown rice, couscous, cilantro, arugula, pita, harissa dairy free yogurt.

Buena Vista Soft Shell Tacos – coconut oil quinoa, poblano, sweet bell pepper, salsa fresca, feta cheese, pickled red onions, cashew cream

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure:

Queen Iduna’s Potato Lefse – Marjoram Butter Crust, Heirloom Carrots, Spinach, celeriac, green and white asparagus, baby brussels sprouts, leems, aquavit jarlsberg cream

Kaldolmar – plant-based "beef,' savoy cabbage, brown rice, carrots, celery, dill yogurt drizzle (gluten and dairy free)

Worlds of Marvel:

Ricotta Gnocchi – fontina cheese, caramelized grape tomato confit, broccoli rabe, arugula pesto

Shiitake and Tofu Udon – udon noodles, baby bok choy, tofu, red onions, kombu, enoki mushrooms, miso shiitake broth

Room Service:

Mixed Garden Salad – mixed leaves with tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, peppers, red onions with a choice of dressings (ranch, raspberry, italian, or balsamic)

Arugula and Romaine Lettuce Salad – with yellow and red grape tomatoes, bocconcini, balsamic dressing

Crisp Plant-based Chicken Sandwich – on soft toasted bun, dill pickle, shaved iceberg lettuce, vidalia onions, plant-based garlic aioli and sweet potato fries

Margherita Flatbread – rich tomato sauce on a crispy base with melted mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil