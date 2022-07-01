Win a “Thor: Love and Thunder” Xbox Series X in New Twitter Sweepstakes

Whosoever holds this Xbox, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor. Not really, but you can win a Thor: Love and Thunder-inspired Xbox Series X in this new sweepstakes.

You can be entered to win this Mjolnir-inspired Xbox Series X simply by retweeting the tweet below with #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes and following Xbox on Twitter.

The Xbox Series X is looking a little different after a bit of love and thunder.



Follow @Xbox and RT with #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this epic Mjolnir-themed Series X. Best of luck!



Ages 18+. Ends 7/21/22. Full rules here: https://t.co/1KilI1KnGy pic.twitter.com/P2pOltFEQG — Xbox (@Xbox) July 1, 2022

The sweepstakes ends at 8:00 PM PT on Thursday, July 21st.

You can find the complete rules for the sweepstakes on the Xbox website

About Thor: Love and Thunder: