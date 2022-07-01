Win a “Thor: Love and Thunder” Xbox Series X in New Twitter Sweepstakes

Whosoever holds this Xbox, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor. Not really, but you can win a Thor: Love and Thunder-inspired Xbox Series X in this new sweepstakes.
- You can be entered to win this Mjolnir-inspired Xbox Series X simply by retweeting the tweet below with #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes and following Xbox on Twitter.
- The sweepstakes ends at 8:00 PM PT on Thursday, July 21st.
- You can find the complete rules for the sweepstakes on the Xbox website.
About Thor: Love and Thunder:
- “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”
- Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok and voices the popular character, Korg.
- The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum
- Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters starting July 8th, 2022.