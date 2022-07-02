Celebrate Independence Day With Military Musicians at Disneyland Resort

The Fourth of July is a holiday to celebrate Independence Day with family and friends. Disney Parks Blog shared how Disneyland is doing just that.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Resort

They include: The California Army National Guard 40th Infantry Division Band from Los Alamitos, CA and the 1st Division Marine Band from Camp Pendleton in San Diego, CA.

Military performance groups have a long history at Disneyland Resort, beginning with the opening ceremony on July 17, 1955, when a Marine band performed.

Guests that visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure

Guest Talent Manager Mitch Mocilnikar has a passion for this part of Disney history and, together with his team, has played a huge role in building relationships between Disneyland Resort and military bands in recent years.

They've partnered with those in entertainment operations to help incorporate military bands in the long-standing tradition of the flag retreat

Performance Schedule:

Saturday, July 2nd

Disney California Adventure Park

Hollywood Backlot Stage – 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM, 2:30 PM

California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division Army Rock Band

Sunday, July 3rd

Disneyland Park

Town Square Train Station – 2:10 PM

California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division Band

Town Square to “ it’s a Small World

California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division Band March

Disney California Adventure Park

Paradise Gardens Bandstand – 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM

1st Marine Division Brass Band

Monday, July 4th

Disneyland Park

Town Square Flag Retreat Ceremony – 4:30 PM

1st Marine Division Band – Parade march to follow

Fantasyland Theater – 7:15 PM

1st Marine Division Groups – Popular Music Group, Brass Band, & Ceremonial Band

Disney California Adventure Park

Avengers Campus

1st Marine Division Band

What They're Saying:

“We have a great relationship with our military,” Mitch shared, emphasizing that the bands look forward to performing every year.

“Military bands have a long history of tradition, excellence and precision,” shares Marine veteran and SALUTE BERG leader, Ariel Elias. “During my time in the military, I was always in awe and felt proud that our military bands had a longstanding history since the inception of the military branches. Now, our cast members and guests will have the special opportunity to see and hear those bands that inspired us many times before.”