Celebrate Independence Day With Military Musicians at Disneyland Resort

The Fourth of July is a holiday to celebrate Independence Day with family and friends. Disney Parks Blog shared how Disneyland is doing just that.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Resort is celebrating Independence Day weekend with music from military bands.
- They include: The California Army National Guard 40th Infantry Division Band from Los Alamitos, CA and the 1st Division Marine Band from Camp Pendleton in San Diego, CA.
- Military performance groups have a long history at Disneyland Resort, beginning with the opening ceremony on July 17, 1955, when a Marine band performed.
- Guests that visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure from July 2nd through July 4th will have an opportunity to experience performances from a diverse mix of genres, from ceremonial to jazz and rock.
- Guest Talent Manager Mitch Mocilnikar has a passion for this part of Disney history and, together with his team, has played a huge role in building relationships between Disneyland Resort and military bands in recent years.
- They've partnered with those in entertainment operations to help incorporate military bands in the long-standing tradition of the flag retreat ceremony at Town Square in Disneyland Park on holidays including Veterans Day and Independence Day.
Performance Schedule:
Saturday, July 2nd
Disney California Adventure Park
- Hollywood Backlot Stage – 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM, 2:30 PM
- California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division Army Rock Band
Sunday, July 3rd
Disneyland Park
- Town Square Train Station – 2:10 PM
- California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division Band
- Town Square to “it’s a Small World” Parade Route – 2:20 P
- California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division Band March
Disney California Adventure Park
- Paradise Gardens Bandstand – 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM
- 1st Marine Division Brass Band
Monday, July 4th
Disneyland Park
- Town Square Flag Retreat Ceremony – 4:30 PM
- 1st Marine Division Band – Parade march to follow
- Fantasyland Theater – 7:15 PM
- 1st Marine Division Groups – Popular Music Group, Brass Band, & Ceremonial Band
Disney California Adventure Park
- Avengers Campus– Avengers Headquarters – 12:40 PM
- 1st Marine Division Band
What They're Saying:
- “We have a great relationship with our military,” Mitch shared, emphasizing that the bands look forward to performing every year.
- “Military bands have a long history of tradition, excellence and precision,” shares Marine veteran and SALUTE BERG leader, Ariel Elias. “During my time in the military, I was always in awe and felt proud that our military bands had a longstanding history since the inception of the military branches. Now, our cast members and guests will have the special opportunity to see and hear those bands that inspired us many times before.”
