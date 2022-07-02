“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates “Rise” and the 15th Anniversary of “Ratatouille”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts hear from the cast and crew of the new Disney+ Original movie Rise, celebrate the 15th anniversary of Ratatouille, and so much more!
What’s Happening:
- This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin the show by talking about Rise.
- Rise tells the triumphant, real-life story about the first ever trio of brothers to become NBA Champions.
- We hear from the cast and crew of Rise, where they each try to describe the film in three words and put their basketball knowledge to the test. Featured are:
- Uche Agada (Giannis Antetokounmpo)
- Ral Agada (Thanasis Antetokounmpo)
- Akin Omotoso (Director)
- Dayo Okeniyi (Charles Antetokounmpo)
- Yetide Badaki (Veronica Antetokounmpo)
- Up next, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.
- Then, in celebration of the 15th anniversary of Ratatouille, Jenny and Andre are joined by the film's Production Designer, Harley Jessup. Jessup describes his experience making Ratatouille over 15 years ago.
- Finally, continuing the Ratatouille fun, the duo plate their own version of the movie’s famous dish.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now