“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates “Rise” and the 15th Anniversary of “Ratatouille”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts hear from the cast and crew of the new Disney+ Original movie Rise, celebrate the 15th anniversary of Ratatouille, and so much more!

What’s Happening:

tells the triumphant, real-life story about the first ever trio of brothers to become NBA Champions. We hear from the cast and crew of Rise , where they each try to describe the film in three words and put their basketball knowledge to the test. Featured are: Uche Agada (Giannis Antetokounmpo) Ral Agada (Thanasis Antetokounmpo) Akin Omotoso (Director) Dayo Okeniyi (Charles Antetokounmpo) Yetide Badaki (Veronica Antetokounmpo)

Up next, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.

Then, in celebration of the 15th anniversary of Ratatouille , Jenny and Andre are joined by the film's Production Designer, Harley Jessup. Jessup describes his experience making Ratatouille over 15 years ago.

