Disneyland Paris and Ecovidrio Unveil Sleeping Beauty Castle Made from Recycled Glass

Disneyland Paris and Ecovidrio unveiled a glass replica of Sleeping Beauty Castle made from recycled glass to highlight the success of their partnership as they embark on their third year of promoting recycling together in Spain.

What’s Happening:

Europe’s leading tourist destination, Disneyland Paris, and Spain’s non-profit organization responsible for recycling glass, Ecovidrio, recently celebrated a milestone in their partnership.

This past World Recycling Day (March 18th), 127 recycling igloos themed to Disney characters were installed for a month in 31 Spanish cities to raise awareness of recycling.

In the beginning of June, the partnering companies celebrated the success of this initiative by unveiling a 4-meter high (over 13 feet tall) replica of Sleeping Beauty Castle made from 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of recycled glass in Boadilla del Monte near Madrid.

This art installation honors the 30th anniversary of the Disneyland Paris Resort, the success of the three-year collaboration between Disneyland Paris and Ecovidrio, and both organizations’ commitment to the environment going forward.

This year, fans could also purchase miniature versions of the Disney Character recycling igloos, with proceeds benefiting Aladina Foundation projects.

What They’re Saying:

Borja Martiarena , Marketing Director of Ecovidrio: “We have been working together with Disneyland Paris for three years now. At the heart of both companies is the awareness and mobilization of young people, children, and families to build a better world together. That is visible every time we take to the streets with these fun recycling locations. We hope that they have great impact and are well remembered by the families who participate.”

Kate Boyle , VP Sales & Distribution, Disneyland Paris: “Disneyland Paris’s commitment to the environment is a tradition in our company, which began with Walt Disney himself and which we continue to grow every day. We are very excited to collaborate for the third consecutive year on this project. It is a very significant year for us, as we are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris, so we wanted the 2022 campaign to be even more special and magical. Miniature versions of the Disney Character recycling locations are also being sold, with all proceeds going to the Aladina Foundation projects.”