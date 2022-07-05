Photos: Artemis Mission Manual Scavenger Hunt Returns to the Kennedy Space Center

Today we were invited out to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to take part in the Artemis Mission Manual Scavenger Hunt. The scavenger hunt takes you all around the Visitor Complex to learn about the Artemis program.

You receive this booklet, entitled “Next Giant Leap,” which acts as your guide on the scavenger hunt.

We begin at the Apollo/Saturn V Center to learn about the human landing system (HLS) designed to be reused for both launch and landing systems for the Moon and eventually Mars.

Next stop is the Space Shuttle Atlantis building to learn about upgrades to Launch Complex 39B and of course to see the beauty of the last shuttle to be in space, the Atlantis.

Planet Play is not only a great area for little space explorers to burn off extra energy and take part in the LEGO Education area, but for the Artemis Mission Manual Scavenger Hunt we learn about Gateway, the lunar outpost that will orbit the Moon.

Each location on the Artemis Adventure has a banner with a QR code that takes you to a YouTube video about that subject. The Orion location is listed under the old name of the exhibit NASA Now but is actually outside the new LEGO Build to Launch.

Journey to Mars is about the next big trip after Artemis takes us back to the Moon and where we learned more about the Space Launch System (SLS).

The Heroes and Legends exhibit is our last stop on the hunt, here we learn about the Artemis Generation Spacesuit while paying tribute to those who paved the way.

After you visit all six stations, return to Information or Space Shop on your way out to collect a prize!

The prize for the scavenger hunt is this “Next Giant Leap” collectible pin.

Loungefly has created a new line exclusively for the Kennedy Space Center.

The Artemis Mission Manual Scavenger Hunt is available daily through August 7th at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.