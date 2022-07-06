Duffy’s Friend LinaBell Arriving at Tokyo DisneySea This September

Duffy's friend LinaBell will be arriving at Tokyo DisneySea. Merchandise and new food items will be available starting September 8th.

What's Happening:

This September, Tokyo Disney Resort welcomes Duffy’s newest friend, LinaBell, to Tokyo DisneySea Park. LinaBell is a smart fox who loves to solve mysteries.

With a magnifying glass in her hand like a detective, she finds the hints and clues to guide Duffy and Friends in times of need.

From September 8th, merchandise and food items themed to LinaBell will become available, and decorations and a photo point will be set up at Tokyo DisneySea to welcome Duffy’s newest friend. Furthermore, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta and Disney Resort Line will offer special menus and day passes, respectively, to commemorate the arrival of LinaBell.

Enjoy the world of Duffy and Friends as it expands further with the addition of the always curious and clever LinaBell.

Story of LinaBell:

One day, while following butterflies in the forest, Duffy was separated from Mickey Mouse and met LinaBell.

She quickly took out her magnifying glass and found clues, eventually helping Duffy reunite with Mickey. To thank LinaBell, Duffy gave her an orchid as a present.

Special Merchandise:

LinaBell merchandise, including plush toys, hairbands and shoulder bags, will be offered starting September 8th.

Costume sets for the plush toys will feature a magnifying glass, cape and culottes that capture the always curious and active personality of LinaBell.

Additional merchandise, such as tote bags with butterfly-designed keychains, referencing how Duffy and LinaBell first met, will be available.

Menus:

From September 8th at Miguel’s El Dorado Cantina, guests can purchase a LinaBell souvenir lunch case with orders of select meals such as spicy beans, curry-seasoned vegetable pita sandwiches and deli plate sets that feature whipped butter portraying LinaBell.

In addition, items including desserts, beverages, popcorn buckets and mini snack cases will also be offered.

Decorations:

Also starting September 8th, decorations themed to LinaBell such as orchids referencing Duffy’s gift to LinaBell, will adorn Mediterranean Harbor, American Waterfront and Lost River Delta to welcome Duffy’s newest friend.

In front of Aunt Peg’s Village Store, located in Cape Cod at American Waterfront, a photo location portraying Duffy and Lina Bell having fun together will be presented.

Additionally, a photo point where guests can pose their plush toys will be available at Lost River Delta.

Disney Hotels:

BellaVista Lounge, a restaurant located at Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, will offer special dishes and beverages themed to LinaBell.

Guests can enjoy the seasonal ingredients of autumn with full course meals that feature appetizers and desserts with LinaBell motifs.

Disney Resort Line: