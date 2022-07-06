“X-Men: The Animated Series” FiGPiN Designs Now Available on Entertainment Earth

Sometimes the best things in life are the things that remind us of our childhood. FiGPiN is looking to reach a whole bunch of nostalgic adults with their latest wave of Marvel pins themed to X-Men: The Animated Series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • We dare you to look at these pins and not think about the epic X-Men: The Animated Series theme song!
  • Marvel fans looking to bring a bit of X-Men awesomeness to their personal collection will love these FiGPiN designs that focus on some of the most iconic comic characters to ever grace our television screens.
  • A new assortment of the trendy collectibles celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary has debuted highlighting the heroes and villains including:
    • Professor X
    • Sentinel
    • Wolverine
    • Sabertooth
    • Mystique
    • Dark Phoenix
  • These premium hard enamel 3-inch tall FiGPiNs are amazingly detailed and able to stand up with the signature FiGPiN rubber backer stand.
  • Each design is displayed in front of a backer card and is fully encapsulated in the ultra collectible FiGPiN clear protector case.
  • This wave of X-Men character pins sells for $15.00 each and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth. They will ship to fans in August.
  • Links to the individual items can be found below.

X-Men Animated Series Professor X FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

  • Features the powerful leader of the mutants!
  • #915 in the collection

X-Men Animated Series Sentinel FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

  • Beware of the Sentinels — giant robots targeting all mutants!
  • #916 in the collection

X-Men Animated Series Logan FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

  • Even out of his costume, Wolverine is ready to slash with his adamantium claws!
  • #917 in the collection

X-Men Animated Series Sabretooth FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

  • It’s the vicious Victor Creed!
  • #918 in the collection

X-Men Animated Series Mystique FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

  • Watch out! Mystique is a manipulative mutant!
  • #919 in the collection

X-Men Animated Series Dark Phoenix FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

  • Oh no! Jean Grey has been corrupted by the powerful Phoenix Force!
  • #920 in the collection

What’s Cool About FiGPiN?:

  • FiGPiNs are a favorite choice among collectors for their amazingly detailed designs and unique structure that allows for wear or display via their stand-up backing.
  • Additionally, each pin comes with a backer card and is fully encapsulated in a clear protector case and features a unique ID code on the back that provides cool details such as:
    • The Edition Run
    • Sequence number in the edition
    • Artist bio
    • Wave information
    • Manufactured date
    • Rarity scale