“X-Men: The Animated Series” FiGPiN Designs Now Available on Entertainment Earth

Sometimes the best things in life are the things that remind us of our childhood. FiGPiN is looking to reach a whole bunch of nostalgic adults with their latest wave of Marvel pins themed to X-Men: The Animated Series.
What’s Happening:
- We dare you to look at these pins and not think about the epic X-Men: The Animated Series theme song!
- Marvel fans looking to bring a bit of X-Men awesomeness to their personal collection will love these FiGPiN designs that focus on some of the most iconic comic characters to ever grace our television screens.
- A new assortment of the trendy collectibles celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary has debuted highlighting the heroes and villains including:
- Professor X
- Sentinel
- Wolverine
- Sabertooth
- Mystique
- Dark Phoenix
- These premium hard enamel 3-inch tall FiGPiNs are amazingly detailed and able to stand up with the signature FiGPiN rubber backer stand.
- Each design is displayed in front of a backer card and is fully encapsulated in the ultra collectible FiGPiN clear protector case.
- This wave of X-Men character pins sells for $15.00 each and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth. They will ship to fans in August.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
X-Men Animated Series Professor X FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- Features the powerful leader of the mutants!
- #915 in the collection
X-Men Animated Series Sentinel FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- Beware of the Sentinels — giant robots targeting all mutants!
- #916 in the collection
X-Men Animated Series Logan FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- Even out of his costume, Wolverine is ready to slash with his adamantium claws!
- #917 in the collection
X-Men Animated Series Sabretooth FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- It’s the vicious Victor Creed!
- #918 in the collection
X-Men Animated Series Mystique FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- Watch out! Mystique is a manipulative mutant!
- #919 in the collection
X-Men Animated Series Dark Phoenix FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- Oh no! Jean Grey has been corrupted by the powerful Phoenix Force!
- #920 in the collection
What’s Cool About FiGPiN?:
- FiGPiNs are a favorite choice among collectors for their amazingly detailed designs and unique structure that allows for wear or display via their stand-up backing.
- Additionally, each pin comes with a backer card and is fully encapsulated in a clear protector case and features a unique ID code on the back that provides cool details such as:
- The Edition Run
- Sequence number in the edition
- Artist bio
- Wave information
- Manufactured date
- Rarity scale