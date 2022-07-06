“X-Men: The Animated Series” FiGPiN Designs Now Available on Entertainment Earth

Sometimes the best things in life are the things that remind us of our childhood. FiGPiN is looking to reach a whole bunch of nostalgic adults with their latest wave of Marvel pins themed to X-Men: The Animated Series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We dare you to look at these pins and not think about the epic X-Men: The Animated Series theme song!

theme song! Marvel fans looking to bring a bit of X-Men awesomeness to their personal collection will love these FiGPiN designs that focus on some of the most iconic comic characters to ever grace our television screens.

A new assortment of the trendy collectibles celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary Professor X Sentinel Wolverine Sabertooth Mystique Dark Phoenix

These premium hard enamel 3-inch tall FiGPiNs are amazingly detailed and able to stand up with the signature FiGPiN rubber backer stand.

Each design is displayed in front of a backer card and is fully encapsulated in the ultra collectible FiGPiN clear protector case.

This wave of X-Men character pins sells for $15.00 each and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

**Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth**

For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SUNFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

X-Men Animated Series Professor X FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

Features the powerful leader of the mutants!

#915 in the collection

X-Men Animated Series Sentinel FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

Beware of the Sentinels — giant robots targeting all mutants!

#916 in the collection

X-Men Animated Series Logan FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

Even out of his costume, Wolverine is ready to slash with his adamantium claws!

#917 in the collection

X-Men Animated Series Sabretooth FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

It’s the vicious Victor Creed!

vicious Victor Creed! #918 in the collection

X-Men Animated Series Mystique FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

Watch out! Mystique is a manipulative mutant!

#919 in the collection

X-Men Animated Series Dark Phoenix FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00

Oh no! Jean Grey has been corrupted by the powerful Phoenix Force!

#920 in the collection

What’s Cool About FiGPiN?: