Official Trailer Released for 20th Century Studios’ Film “Amsterdam”

A new film from David O. Russell, Amsterdam, will be coming to theaters in November 2022. 20th Century Studios shared the official trailer on their YouTube page.
What's Happening:
- The official trailer for 20th Century Studios' new film, Amsterdam, has been released.
- It will be hitting theaters on November 4th, 2022.
- You can see the official trailer below.
About Amsterdam:
- Set in the '30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.
- Based on facts that meet fiction, Amsterdam stars Academy Award winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, with Oscar-winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro.
- Written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, the film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.