The Simpsons x Herschel Supply Company Collection Celebrates Springfield’s First Family

Springfield’s first family has found a new home…with Herschel Supply Company! Fans of the long-running animated series can show off their love for the show thanks to a colorful assortment of gear inspired by their favorite characters.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Make room in your home for the residents of Springfield! Herschel has teamed up with Disney and 20th Century Television for an active, on the go collection of accessories themed to The Simpsons .

The Simpsons x Herschel Collection features fun, vibrant styles made from 100% recycled fabrics and a custom cloud print liner.

Fans will love the collection that spans six playful patterns inspired by The Simpson family and Duff Beer, naturally!

From donuts and pearls to skateboards and more, every character is represented by their signature features or iconic symbols so there’s no doubt exactly which family member you’re supporting.

The patterns are available across several styles including: Backpacks Mini Backpacks Hip Packs Duffel Bags Coolers Baseball Caps Beanies Bucket Hats And More

Homer Simpson

Celebrating Homer Simpson and his love of donuts, this print features the pink glazed Lard Lad donut against a blue background.

Marge Simpson

This design features Marge Simpson with her iconic blue hair and pearl necklace set on a contrasting pink background.

Bart Simpson

A print of everyone’s favorite prankster, this pattern shows Bart Simpson riding his beloved green skateboard.

Lisa Simpson

An all-over Lisa Eyes print inspired by the A+++ student and saxophone prodigy.

Maggie Simpson

Tiny but brilliant—Maggie Simpson is a repeating print of the smallest Simpson family member, set on a pink background.

Duff Beer

Made to keep your Duff Beer cold, two red insulated coolers display Homer Simpson enjoying his favorite beverage along with the iconic Duff logo.