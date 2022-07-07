Actor James Caan Passes Away at Age 82

Actor James Caan, perhaps best known for his role as Sonny in The Godfather, passed away yesterday at the age of 82.
What’s Happening:
- The family of James Caan posted a tweet this morning confirming the death of the actor on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022.
- A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
- Caan was born on March 26th, 1940, where he grew up in Queens and later studied at The Neighborhood Playhouse in Manhattan.
- After appearing in Francis Ford Copolla’s 1969 film The Rain People, the director cast him in The Godfather, which quickly became his most well-known role.
- From there, he went on to appear in such films as Funny Lady, Silent Movie and Elf.
- In the world of Disney, he played Spuds Spaldoni in the 1990 Touchstone Pictures film, Dick Tracy.
- Caan was in consideration for the roles of Han Solo in Star Wars and Scar in The Lion King.
- With Caan’s passing, the family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks to respect their privacy during this difficult time.