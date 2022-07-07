Five New Cast Members Join Disney+ Series “The Crossover” in Recurring Roles

Five new cast members have joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ original series The Crossover in recurring roles.

What’s Happening:

Joining the cast of The Crossover are Darone Okolie ( Winning Time ), Gabriela Lopez ( Teen Spirit ), Joel Steingold ( The Chi ), Himie Freeman ( The Ultimatum ) and Johnny Cantley ( The Originals ).

Steingold will play ‘Basil St. Jean,’ the poised and stylish Vice Principal at Hughes Middle School. He’s friendly and hard-working and offers his support to Crystal (Sabrina Revelle) in any way he can, even though she secured the job he was up for. But is he a friend or a foe?

Based on the best-selling novel by Kwame Alexander, The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own

introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own Daveed Diggs will narrate the series. Stars also include: Jalyn Hall as ‘Josh Bell’ Amir O’Neil as ‘JB Bell’ Derek Luke as ‘Chuck Bell’ Skyla I’Lece as ‘Alexis’ Deja Monique Cruz as ‘Maya’ Trevor Raine Bush as ‘Vondie’

The pilot episode was directed by George Tillman, Jr. and was written by Kwame Alexander and Damani Johnson. Johnson, Alexander, and Tillman, Jr. executive produce alongside Kimberly Harrison, Todd Harthan, Bob Teitel, and Robert Prinz. Additionally, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson of SpringHill are executive producers. Damani Johnson, Kwame Alexander and Kim Harrison serve as co-showrunners. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television.