Universal Studios Hollywood Introduces Jupiter’s Claim as a Permanent Attraction on the World-Famous Studio Tour

The original Jupiter’s Claim set from Jordan Peele’s expansive new horror epic, Nope, will be featured exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood as a new attraction on the world-famous Studio Tour, beginning Friday, July 22nd.

The impressive and elaborate Jupiter’s Claim set was created by Production Designer Ruth DeJong, then carefully disassembled post-production and transported to Universal Studios Hollywood where it was meticulously reconstructed on site, complete with original props and details from the film.

Jordan Peele, alongside producing partner Ian Cooper and Monkeypaw Productions, is thrilled to bring the film’s fictional theme park to Universal Studios Hollywood as a permanent Studio Tour attraction.

Concepting the integration of the set to the Studio Tour began early in production in partnership with the filmmakers, working collaboratively with Universal Creative at Universal Studios Hollywood to ensure authenticity and accuracy.

The Jupiter’s Claim set – which can only be seen on the Studio Tour – marks the first time that a Studio Tour attraction has opened day and date with a movie release. It will be staged within Universal Studios’ backlot alongside a host of other iconic movie sets that include Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds , the infamous Psycho house from Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and Courthouse Square from Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future .

, the infamous Psycho house from Alfred Hitchcock’s and Courthouse Square from Robert Zemeckis’ . Jupiter’s Claim, set in Southern California’s Santa Clarita Valley, is a family-fun theme park and predicated on the white-washed history and aesthetics of the California Gold Rush. Owned and operated with evangelical pride by former child star Ricky “Jupe” Park, Jupiter’s Claim becomes a pivotal location as the characters seek to investigate mysterious, unexplained phenomena, leading them toward increasing danger and terrifying consequences.

Jordan Peele said: “I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized. That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of ‘backlot life.’ Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal. It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”

Scott Strobl, EVP and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood, said: "We're thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Peele and bring a piece of his innovative film to Universal Studios Hollywood for our guests to experience. Jordan's creativity and ingenuity have produced unique, thought-provoking movies, and we couldn't be more excited to showcase his original Jupiter's Claim set as a permanent centerpiece attraction on the Studio Tour, giving our guests a front row seat to authentic movie-making magic."

About Nope: