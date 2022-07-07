Industrial Light & Magic shared on their YouTube page the official trailer for Light & Magic. This will be a six-part series coming to Disney+ on July 27th, 2022.

The official trailer for Light & Magic has been released.

has been released. This will be a six-part series, streaming exclusively on Disney+ on July 27th.

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan will give viewers unparalleled access to an adventure behind the scenes of Industrial Light & Magic .

. You will see the special visual effects, animation, and the virtual production division of Lucasfilm

Learn what inspired many of the most famous filmmakers in Hollywood history and their stories, from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas’ story to life.